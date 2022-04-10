Reds vs. Braves: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Atlanata Braves with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. Hunter Greene will step on the mound as the Reds starter and will go head-to-head with Braves righty Ian Anderson.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Both teams will try to get one over on each other before going their separate ways. The Reds will head home to Cincinnati for a two-game, home-opening series against the Guardians. The Braves will welcome the Nationals into town for a three-game series.

Reds vs. Braves

Pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Ian Anderson

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. Et

Reds Local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Braves Local broadcast: Bally Sports South or Southeast

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Braves -195, Reds +165