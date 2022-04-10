Red Sox vs. Yankees: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m. EY at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY. Tanner Houck will get the start for the Red Sox and will go head-to-head with Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

These two arch nemesis will try to get one over on the other before going their separate ways. The Yankees will follow this series up by hosting the Blue Jays for a four-game series this week while the Red Sox will head to the Motor City for a three-game series at the Tigers. The two rivals won’t meet again until July.

Red Sox vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Red Sox +115