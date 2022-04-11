Brewers vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles with first pitch set for 3:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. Milwaukee will give the ball to Adrian Houser, while the Orioles will start Bruce Zimmermann. Last season, Houser went 10-6 with an ERA of 3.22 in 28 games (26 starts). Meanwhile, Zimmermann had a record of 4-5 and 5,04 ERA in 14 games (13 starts).

The Brewers (1-2) were finally able to get into the win column on Sunday afternoon with a 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs to salvage the series. Milwaukee will hope that their pitching and offense wakes up against the Orioles, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the 2022 regular season.

Speaking of Baltimore (0-3), their lack of starting pitching and offense hurt them as they were outscored 15-4. The Orioles lost Sunday afternoon 8-0 to the Rays. Starting pitcher Tyler Wells allowed four earned runs, three hits, and two walks in 1.2 innings pitched for the O’s.

Brewers vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Adrian Houser vs. Bruce Zimmermann

First pitch: 3:05 p.m. ET

Brewers Local broadcast: MASN

Orioles Local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Brewers -155, Orioles +135