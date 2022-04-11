Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The New York Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Monday evening. The game will be aired on FS1. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. ET. Taijuan Walker will toe the rubber for New York and is coming off a 4.47 ERA and a 7-11 record a year ago. Philly will send out Ranger Suarez, who had 1.36 ERA a season ago, but made just 12 starts. Still, he was really good with the ball in his hand.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

New York (3-1) is coming off a pretty easy series win over the Washington Nationals. The Mets have long been known as a team that can’t score runs, but this year they might be shifting that notion. They scored at least five runs in all three of their wins and hit an average mark of 4.75 over their first four games while only allowing two runs per game. the Phillies (2-1) have a star-studded lineup and have seen their offense explode for an average of just over 4.6 runs per game, scoring as many as nine on Opening Day. Though it’s important to note that both teams have had opponents that are projected to struggle a lot this season, so lets not jump to any assumptions overall just because of a very small sample size of solid play

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 6:35 p.m. ET

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast:

Live stream: FOX Live

Moneyline odds: Mets +125, Phillies -145