Who is Steven Kwan? The Guardians rookie you should know by now

Opening week of the MLB season is always interesting for the fact that you can bear witness to a new star emerging right before your eyes. So far, that has been the case with Cleveland Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan, who tore it up in his very first major league series over the weekend.

Who is Steven Kwan?

A 24-year-old native of Fremont, CA, Kwan was a collegiate standout at Oregon State before being selected by the Guardians in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He’d spend the next few year working his way up through the minor leagues and stamped himself as an elite prospect in 2021.

Playing 51 games with the AA Akron RubberDucks, he batted .337 with seven home runs and 31 RBI before being called up to the AAA Columbus Clippers, where he batted .311 through 26 games. Through that stint, Kwan showed a knack for finding a way on base by amazingly drawing more walks than strikeouts. He was officially signed to Cleveland’s 40-man roster shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

Kwan acquitted himself well during the Guardians’ opening series against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, becoming only player to reach base 15 times through the first four games of his career in over a century. While it’s unrealistic to expect him to sustain that over the course of an entire season, he’s a name that the entire baseball world will get to know very soon.