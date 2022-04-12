Mariners vs. White Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Seattle Mariners with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST at Guaranteed Rate Field in Seattle, Washington. Vince Velasquez will get the ball for the White Sox, while Seattle will send rookie Matt Brash to the mound for his MLB debut.

The White Sox come into this matchup with a 2-1 record after earning a series victory in their first set of the season over the Detroit Tigers. Their offense is humming along, scoring at least four runs in every game of that series and as many as 10 in Sunday’s rubber match with Detroit. Their pitching has been solid too, giving up just three runs in the final two games of the Detroit series after the bullpen collapsed on opening day, leading to a walk-off loss.

Seattle finished last season with one of the more exciting ends to an MLB regular season in a long time. Still, their frantic chase for the playoffs came up just short, but they look on track to try again this season. They have a 2-2 record after their season-opening road series against the Minnesota Twins. They managed those wins with far less power than Chicago, scoring a total of just 10 runs in that series and never scoring more than four in any individual game.

Mariners vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Vince Velasquez vs. Matt Brash

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. EST

Mariners local broadcast: ROOT Sports Northwest

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: CWS -140, SEA +120

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.