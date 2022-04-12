Mets vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 6:45 p.m. EST. The game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will also air on SNY in the Mets market and on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Phillies’ market. NYM will be sending Tylor Megill to the mound, who was the team’s Opening Day starter, while Philly will trout out Zack Wheeler for his first appearance of the season.

The Mets already have a known commodity this season on the bump in Megill. He tossed five innings, allowed just three hits, and no earned runs and struck out six in New York’s Opening Day win over the Nationals. They seem like a team that is finally going to give run support to its pitching staff too, something they’ve sorely missed the last several seasons.

The Phils have a solid hurler too in Wheeler. He hasn’t thrown this season but put together an impressive 2021 campaign, amassing a 2.78 ERA over 213.1 innings pitched. He’ll be on a shorter pitch count though after suffering offseason shoulder soreness which limited his Spring Training appearances.

The Phillies are the current moneyline favorite at -160, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game’s total is listed at 9.

Mets vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Tylor Megill vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 6:45 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philidelphia

Live stream: MLBNetwork.com

Moneyline odds: PHI -160, NYM +140

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.