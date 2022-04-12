Seiya Suzuki hits two home runs against Pirates, sets RBI/walks record through four games

Seiya Suzuki was a huge offseason acquisition for the Chicago Cubs. The franchise had completed a firesale of their veteran talent at the 2021 trade deadline including deals that saw Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez shipped out of town. The Cubs made a move for their future when they signed Suzuki to a five-year, $85 million deal from the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. Through four games into his young MLB career, Suzuki has three home runs including two in the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

SEIYA SUZUKI AGAIN HE HAS MORE HOME RUNS THAN SEVEN TEAMS

The Cubs picked up the 2-1 victory over their divisional opponents on the back of Suzuki’s long ball. In the fifth inning, Suzuki hit a 397-ft home run to right center. In the seventh inning, he homered to left field which ended up being the difference in the game for Chicago.

At the conclusion of the game, Suzuki had more home runs on the season than seven teams did up to that point. Even more impressive, Suzuki is the only MLB player with at least eight RBIs and four walks in his first four career games since 1920, per StatsbySTATS. He is already having a major impact for the Cubs and fans have to be excited for what the full season holds for him. Entering the 2022 season, Suzuki had +380 odds to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award at DraftKings Sportsbook.