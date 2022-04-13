Red Sox vs. Tigers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. Nathan Eovaldi (0-0) is expected to take the mound for Boston with Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) on the hill for Detroit. This will be the final game of this early three-game series between these teams.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Red Sox have a 2-3 record. The teams have split the games so far with Boston picking up the most recent win 5-3 on Tuesday. This will be Eovaldi’s second start of the season. In his first game, he pitched five innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits, two of which were home runs. Eovaldi struck out seven and walked one. Through five games, third baseman Rafael Devers has been the team’s best hitter. On Tuesday, it was Devers’ single that scored the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

The Tigers have a 2-3 record and look for their first series win of the season. Eduardo Rodriguez is making his second start of the season. In the first, he pitched four innings and gave up three earned runs on four hits. Rodriguez also had two strikeouts and two walks. Shortstop Javier Baez looks the part of what the Tigers were hoping for when they signed him as a free agent in the offseason. Through five games he is 6/19 with a double, one home run and four RBIs.

Red Sox vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Eduardo Rodriguez

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Boston -110, Detroit -110