Braves vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres with the first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Charlie Morton (1-0) is expected to get the start for Atlanta, and Joe Musgrove (0-0) is expected to take the mound for San Diego. The first of four games in this series.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Braves will be going into their first road series with a 3-4 record. Charlie Morton is set to take the mound on Thursday, currently 1-0 on the year after tallying five strikeouts and two earned runs against the Cincinnati Reds. The Braves are hitting .255 so far on the year. First basemen Matt Olson is leading the team both in batting averaging (.391) and on-base percentage (.548).

The Padres have their Opening Day on Thursday, currently sitting at 4-3 after losing two in a row to the San Francisco Giants. Joe Musgrove is set to get the start on the mound Thursday after having pitched six innings last Saturday against the Diamondbacks. In that outing, Musgrove gave up five hits, two earned runs, one home run, and eight strikeouts. The Padres are averaging .242 at the plate so far on the year.

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Padres -110, Braves -110