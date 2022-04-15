Twins vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Twins’ Opening Day starter, rookie Joe Ryan, is their probable pitcher. He will square off against Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

After making a few surprising moves prior to the season, there was some hype around the Twins for the 2022 season. Adding Carlos Correa, Gio Urshela, and Gary Sanchez strengthened their lineup even more. Through the first week of baseball, the Twins aren't hitting well at all. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a .238 batting average and Correa is hitting .211.

The Red Sox started the season off a bit slow at 1-3, but got back to .500 winning a big series against the Tigers. Like usual, the Red Sox lineup is swinging the bat really well. They brought back the majority of their hitters and added Trevor Story. So far, Story is hitting .231 with just one RBI. Rafael Devers is on fire as he’s hitting .346.

Twins vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Nick Pivetta

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: WatchESPN or the ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -115, Twins -105