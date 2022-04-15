Reds vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Vladimir Gutiérrez is scheduled to take the ball for the Reds while Tony Gonsolin will go to the bump for L.A.

To watch Friday’s Reds-Dodgers matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

The Cincinnati Reds are off to a rough start, but that was expected. This offseason they traded away a majority of their top hitters. As it looks like they’re going all in on the rebuild, they’ll like trade away more of their better players. Kyle Farmer has been their best hitter for average so far as he’s hitting .316. While Tyler Stephenson is hitting .278 with two home runs.

In the offseason, the Dodgers went out and added one of baseball’s best hitters in Freddie Freeman and it’s helping them a ton. They’re the favorite to win the World Series right now and that’s no surprise. Gavin Lux is currently hitting .353 which leads the team. He was their top prospect for a good amount of time. Once the Dodgers get rolling, their lineup will be extremely dangerous.

Pitchers: Vladimir Gutierrez vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: none

Dodgers Local broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -240, Reds +195