Rays vs. White Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

Apple TV+ will host Friday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Chicago White Sox with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. The pitching matchup will feature the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen and the White Sox Dylan Cease. The 26-year-old Cease had a breakout season in 2021, posting a 3.91 ERA with 226 strikeouts through 165.2 innings. His 12.3 K/9 rate led the American League.

To watch Friday’s Rays-White Sox matchup, you’ll need a subscription to Apple TV+, available for $4.99 per month. Occasionally, Apple will offer a free trial, so be sure to check out their website for available deals. Once you have a valid subscription, you can live stream the game on the Apple TV+ website or using the Apple TV+ app.

After sweeping the Baltimore Orioles during Opening Weekend, the Rays surprisingly slipped up against the Oakland Athletics, dropping three of four games at home this week. Thursday’s finale featured the Rays on the wrong side of a bona fide Little League home run. Despite the loss, the Rays remain a must-watch team if for no other reason than Wander Franco. Even though he is 0-for-9 over his last two games, the 21-year-old star has a robust .379/.387/.552 slash line.

The White Sox lost their most recent game on Thursday, but they have begun this season with series victories over the Tigers and Mariners. Chicago carries a stacked lineup, but Luis Robert has really stood out in the early going. He homered on Tuesday and Wednesday and entered Thursday with four stolen bases, tied for the most in the Majors.

Rays vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: none

White Sox local broadcast: none

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Moneyline odds: White Sox -145, Rays +125