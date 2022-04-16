Yankees vs. Orioles: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Jameson Taillon will get the start for the Yankees while Tyler Wells will step on the mound for the Orioles.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Baltimore (2-5) emerged victorious over the Yankees in a 2-1 extra inning affair. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th, Ramon Urias was able to draw a full-count walk off Aroldis Chapman to bring home Austin Hays for the winning run.

New York (4-4) got seven hits the contest but was only able to convert one run. Giancarlo Stanton had a nice day at the plate, going 3-5 on the evening with one RBI.

Yankees vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Tyler Wells

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Yankees Local broadcast: YES Network

Orioles Local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Orioles +150