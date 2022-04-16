Braves vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

The Atlanta Braves (4-5) and San Diego Padres (5-4) split the first two games of their four-game series as they head into Saturday afternoon’s nationally-televised matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET from Petco Park. The game will air on FS1.

After San Diego clobbered the Braves 12-1 in the home opener, Atlanta came right back with a 5-2 victory last night as Adam Duvall came away with the big hit late in the game to break 2-2 tie in the eighth inning.

The Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound and while he had a strong first two professional seasons, he didn’t fare too well in his 2022 debut, allowing 5 runs in 2.2 innings in a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, Nick Martinez had a strong start in his first time out this season, allowing just 1 run over 5 innings in a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in his first MLB game since 2017.

Braves vs. Padres

Pitchers: Ian Anderson vs. Nick Martinez

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Padres Local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

National broadcast: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Moneyline odds: Padres -115, Braves -105

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.