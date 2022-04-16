 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Braves vs. Padres: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

We go over how you can watch Saturday’s FS1 MLB broadcast featuring the Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres.

By Erik Buchinger
MLB: Atlanta Braves at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves (4-5) and San Diego Padres (5-4) split the first two games of their four-game series as they head into Saturday afternoon’s nationally-televised matchup at 4:05 p.m. ET from Petco Park. The game will air on FS1.

After San Diego clobbered the Braves 12-1 in the home opener, Atlanta came right back with a 5-2 victory last night as Adam Duvall came away with the big hit late in the game to break 2-2 tie in the eighth inning.

The Braves will send Ian Anderson to the mound and while he had a strong first two professional seasons, he didn’t fare too well in his 2022 debut, allowing 5 runs in 2.2 innings in a 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, Nick Martinez had a strong start in his first time out this season, allowing just 1 run over 5 innings in a 4-2 win over the San Francisco Giants in his first MLB game since 2017.

Braves vs. Padres

Pitchers: Ian Anderson vs. Nick Martinez
First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET
Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast
Padres Local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego
National broadcast: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
Moneyline odds: Padres -115, Braves -105

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation