Cardinals vs. Brewers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Sunday’s matchup between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound with Aaron Ashby (0-1, 1.80 ERA) taking the hill for the Brew Crew. This is the final game of an early four-game series for these divisional opponents. The Cards lead this series 2-1 so far.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

St. Louis (5-2) has woken their bats up early this season. Stars Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt look to be in line for big years from their hot starts. Hudson takes the mound for the Red Birds in this one and is coming off a start to forget. He gave up two home runs in four innings of work but has shown that he can bounce back between starts to take the mound fresh.

The Brewers (4-5) turn to Ashby getting a rare start. He started four games in 2021 but normally is used as a reliever. Milwaukee may go with a “Johnny-Whole-Staff” approach which would use their bullpen depth throughout the game, but they could let Ashby go more innings than he is used to.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Aaron Ashby

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Brewers Local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: St. Louis +100, Milwaukee -120