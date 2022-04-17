Braves vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN will host Sunday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, California. Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76 ERA) will be making his second career start for the Braves while the Padres send Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.57 ERA) to the mound. This is the final game of the four-game series and the Braves lead 2-1 so far through three games.

The Braves enter this one with a 5-5 record and have gone 3-2 in their last five. It looked like San Diego was going to roll in this series as they took the 12-2 win in the first game. Atlanta has battled back over the last two games as they have been able to wake their bats up. A lead-off home run in Game 3 by Ozzie Albies got the action started for the Braves with Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna also hitting long balls. Atlanta’s pen was able to shut down the Padres hitters to hold on for the win.

San Diego is also 5-5 to start the season but is 1-5 over their last five games. Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer have been the bright spot for the Padres, but they are needing Fernando Tatis to hurry up and recover from his injury. The longball was working for San Diego in game 3 as they had four hits in the game with two home runs. They still took the 5-2 loss.

Braves vs. Padres

Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

National broadcast: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Atlanta +110, San Diego -130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.