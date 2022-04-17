Yankees SP Nestor Cortes has immaculate inning vs. Orioles, Gerrit Cole negotiates to get ball back

There are many difficult feats in baseball from long hitting streaks to home run records. On the mound, pitchers are known for mostly going for no-hitters or perfect games, but there is an equally impressive feat; the immaculate inning. Nine pitches, nine strikes and three strikeouts make up an immaculate inning.

On Sunday, April 17, Nestor Cortes for the New York Yankees had an immaculate fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles.

Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, and immaculate.@Cortes_1210 pic.twitter.com/FPHY1IHvli — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 17, 2022

Cortes’ immaculate inning was only the 106th in the history of the sport. Unfortunately, his battery mate catcher Kyle Higashioka didn’t initially realize the feat had occurred and tossed the ball for the final strike into the crowd as the team headed for the dugout.

Oops! Kyle Higashioka tossed Nestor Cortes' immaculate inning ball into the seats. Gerrit Cole brokered the ball's return, giving a different souvenir to a fan. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) April 17, 2022

Luckily for Cortes, teammate Gerrit Cole noticed and started bartering with the fans to try and swap another souvenir for the now historic ball.

The Yankees and Orioles are wrapping up an early three-game series for the divisional opponents on Sunday, April 17th.