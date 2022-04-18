Twins vs. Red Sox: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

MLB Network will host Monday’s matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Boston Red Sox with first pitch set for 11:10 a.m. ET. The game will take place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and will also air on Fox Sports North in the Twins market and on NESN in the Red Sox market. Minnesota will be sending Dylan Bundy (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound with Rich Hill (0-0, 6.23 ERA) taking the hill for Boston.

Minnesota (3-6) has struggled to start the season and their lineup is nearly ice cold. For example, on Sunday they had Carlos Correa, Jorge Polanco, and Max Kepler batting second to fourth in the lineup. They combined to go 0-11 at the plate and are now batting .133, .200 and .167 respectively on the season. This is the final game of the four-game series against the Red Sox and the Twins need to gain some momentum before heading to Kansas City for a three-game series.

Boston (5-4) looked rocky in their first series of the season against the New York Yankees. They were able to gain their footing against the Detroit Tigers and Twins so far and are 4-1 in their last five games. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo have started swinging their bats better and the Red Sox have gotten some unexpected standout pitching performances. They will try to win their third game in a row ahead of welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to town for a three-game series.

Minnesota has +125 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook with Boston being installed at -145. The run line is set for Boston -1.5 and the total is 9.

Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 11:10 a.m. ET

Minnesota local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Boston local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App

Moneyline odds: Minnesota +125, Boston -145

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via MLBNetwork.com and via the MLB App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access MLB Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.