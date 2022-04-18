Giants vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The Giants will be sending Alex Cobb (1-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound while the Mets will have Tylor Megill (2-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill.

San Francisco (7-2) is coming off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians and has won their last five games. They have been getting some phenomenal pitching performances by their starters in the early part of this season. In their last game, Alex Wood went five innings and struck out five while walking two and giving up no runs. Second baseman Thairo Estrada has been red hot to start the year and added a double, home run and four RBIs in his last game.

New York (7-3) has won each of their three series to start the season including being 4-1 in their last five games. The Mets have gotten solid performances from players stepping up including Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Tyler Jankowski. Even without Jacob deGrom in their rotation, New York has found a solid replacement in Megill to begin the year.

The Mets are the money line favorites with -120 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants have +100 moneyline odds. The run line is set at Giants -1.5 and the total is 6.5.

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets

Pitchers: Alex Cobb vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: San Francisco +100, New York -120

