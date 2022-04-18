Braves vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will air on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers. For in-market viewers, the game will be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Huascar Ynoa (0-1) will step on the hill for the Braves while Clayton Kershaw (1-0) will get the start for the Dodgers.

Atlanta (5-6) continues its road trip in southern California and split its four-game series against San Diego over the weekend. A Marcell Ozuna solo home run was the only offense the Braves were able to muster in a 2-1 loss to the Padres yesterday.

Los Angeles (7-2) pulled off a four-game sweep against Cincinnati over the weekend and are currently tied with arch rival San Francisco for the best record in baseball. The Dodgers hammered the Reds in a 9-1 win yesterday, getting seven of them in the fourth inning. Just ahead of facing his former team, Freddie Freeman went 4-5 at the plate with three RBI.

Pitchers: Huascar Ynoa vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB Network, MLB App, MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -220, Braves +180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -220

The Dodgers are rolling and they’ll have Kershaw dealing on the mound. If there’s any series they have circled in the early stages of the season, it’s against the defending World Series champs who knocked them out of the NLCS last fall. Take the Dodgers.

Player prop pick: Huascar Ynoa Over 2.5 walks (+105)

Ynoa got chased from his first start of the season after three innings and will have a tough task against a loaded lineup in L.A. The Dodgers batters should be able to draw at least three walks off of him so take the over.

