Angels vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros square off on Monday night with the first pitch set for 8:40 est. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Michael Lorenzen will toe the rubber for LAA while Luis Garcia will get the nod for the Astros.

Despite having two of the most dynamic players in all of baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angles are typically never a factor in the AL West. That still could be the case when all is said and done in late September, but right now they’re at the top of the division. They’ve won five of their last six games and have scored over five runs in all of those wins except one. They’ve also only allowed a team to score more than five runs three times this season. Though Trout was hit by a pitch last night and exited the game, so his status for Monday is up in the air.

The Astros are the team everybody in America loves to hate because of their sign-stealing scandal a few years back. Despite very few, if any, of those players still being on the team, the stigma persists. So casual baseball fans must be pleased that Houston finds themselves as losers in three of their last four games. Though these two teams did play to open the season and the Astros took three out of four from them in LA.

Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Garcia

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. EST

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Astros local broadcast: ATT SportsNet-SW

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Houston Astros -160, Los Angeles Angles +140

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Angles +140

The real reason the Angles are the slight underdog here is probably because of that series to open the year when Houston took three of four. That’s a valid reason, but the teams are trending in opposite directions since then, it seems. Even if Trout can’t play, Garcia hasn’t been spectacular so far this year, tossing just four innings in his lone appearance in a no-decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks, so the LA offense should be able to rattle him.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 0.5 hits (+290)

It could be a bit concerning for bettors looking at Ohtani’s performance against the Astros earlier this season. He got just two hits in the four-game series to open the year. But he’s been on fire ever since and is currently on a seven-game hitting streak and has gotten multiple hits in two of the last three games. This looks extra good since Garcia probably won’t go that deep into the evening for Houston either.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.