Phillies vs. Rockies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (1-1, 6.75 ERA), while the Rockies will have Chad Kuhl on the mound (0-0, 2.38 ERA).

The Phillies (4-6) enter tonight’s series opener, losing four out of their five games and went 1-3 in their four-game set against the Miami Marlins. Outfielder Nick Castellanos leads the team in hitting, slugging .324 with two home runs and six RBI. Castellanos went 5-for-14 against the Marlins, while hitting a home run and two RBI.

The Rockies (6-3) have played good baseball to start the regular season and picked up a split in their four-game weekend set against the Chicago Cubs. C.J. Cron has been one of their best players this season, hitting .297 with a team-high five home runs and 10 RBI.

Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Chad Kuhl

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBCSP+

Rockies local broadcast: ATT SportsNet-RM

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -155, Rockies +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Rockies +135

It’s hard to trust Nola, let alone the Phillies’ sporadic offense right as they head into a hitter-friendly park tonight. Nola has struggled through his first two starts, allowing seven earned runs and three home runs in 9.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, the Phillies’ offense struggled in their four-game set in Miami, only scoring 4.2 runs per game.

As for the Rockies, they are hitting .280 at the plate this season and averaging 5.11 runs per game, which is good for sixth in the majors. Colorado starter Chad Kuhl was okay in his first start, only allowing four walks, two hits, one earned run, and putting up four strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched. Kuhl will have to limit his walks in tonight’s start as the Phillies lineup has a few home runs hitters. This game will be decided by the bullpens and right now Colorado has the best in the majors with an ERA of 1.80.

Player prop pick: Connor Joe over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Joe has been one of the Rockies’ most consistent hitters and someone you cannot ignore. The 29-year-old is hitting .361 at the plate with two home runs and four RBI in nine games this season. He has gone over 1.5 total bases in four out of his last five games and went 2-for-4 with a double against the Cubs on Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.