Nationals vs. Diamondbacks postponed due to inclement weather

Tonight’s scheduled matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park has officially been postponed due to inclement weather in the Washington D.C. area. The team announced this afternoon that the game will be rescheduled tomorrow for 1:05 p.m. ET as part of a doubleheader.

Both teams were looking to start the week off on the right foot after experiencing relatively tough weekends on the diamond. The Diamondbacks dropped two of three games in its road series against the Mets at Citi Field. They were blanked 5-0 yesterday in a game where they could only whip up five hits total.

The Nationals dropped three of four games against the Pirates over the weekend, placing them in last in the NL East for the time being. They held a 3-0 lead heading into the sixth inning before Pittsburgh’s bats woke up and handed Washington a 5-3 loss.