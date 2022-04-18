White Sox vs. Guardians postponed due to inclement weather

Tonight’s scheduled matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field has officially been postponed due to inclement weather in the Cleveland area. The Guardians announced this afternoon that the game will be rescheduled for July 12 at 1:10 p.m. ET as part of a doubleheader.

Both teams were looking to start the week off on the right foot by getting one over on an AL Central rival. Chicago is coming off a successful weekend where it took two of three games at home from the Tampa Bay Rays. Things got away from the team yesterday, however, as it fell 9-3.

Cleveland had a rough go of things over the weekend, getting swept by the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series. The visitors kept adding onto their lead throughout the afternoon, ultimately coming away with an 8-1 victory.

The now three-game series between the White Sox and Guardians will begin on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. ET.