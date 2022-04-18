Giants vs. Mets postponed due to inclement weather

That picture up top is not what New York City looks like today. It’s been a dreary day in NYC and it will soon turn into a very soggy night. That’s why tonight’s game at Citi Field between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, has already been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Tuesday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. Game 1 will begin at 3:10 p.m. ET, and the nightcap will follow 30-40 minutes after the final pitch. The day game should be a doozy as two of the best starting pitchers in the National League — Logan Webb and Max Scherzer — are scheduled to be on the mound.

Both teams are off to great starts this season because of fantastic pitching. The Mets (7-3) have the best starting rotation ERA in Major League Baseball (1.07) even without Jacob deGrom. The Giants’ rotation ranks third in ERA (2.22). San Francisco is 7-2, and its starters did not allow more than two runs in any of the team’s first nine games. Only two teams since 1903 have seen their starting pitchers give up two or fewer runs in each of the season’s first 10 games.

Two other games have also been wiped out by bad weather Monday: White Sox vs. Guardians and D-backs vs. Nationals.