White Sox vs. Guardians: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Following Monday’s postponement, Jimmy Lambert will make his fifth career MLB start for the White Sox. He will be opposed by the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, Shane Bieber.

The White Sox (6-3) have won each of their first three series this season, taking two of three games versus the Tigers, Mariners and Rays. Shortstop Tim Anderson has been a catalyst for the offense once again as he has posted a .393/.414/.607 slash line with four extra-base hits through seven games.

The Guardians (4-5) scored just four runs during a three-game sweep at home by the Giants over the weekend. That followed a four-game winning streak during which Cleveland plated 44 runs. Outfielder Steven Kwan is hitless in his last 12 at-bats after reaching base 18 times in his first five games. Jose Ramirez remains a bright spot, however; he is tied for the MLB lead with 16 hits and was named the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

White Sox vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Jimmy Lambert vs. Shane Bieber

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Guardians -145, White Sox +125

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.