Braves vs. Dodgers: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers with first pitch for 10:10 p.m. ET. The TBS game will take place at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will air on Bally Sports Southeast in the Braves market and SportsNetLA in the Dodgers market.

Atlanta (5-7) is riding a two-game losing streak heading into this contest. The Braves lost game one after a slow start spotting the Dodgers six runs in the first four innings. Atlanta responded with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to muster a comeback.

Los Angeles (8-2) is red hot now with a seven-game winning streak. First baseman Freddie Freeman hit a home run in his first at-bat against his former team. The Dodgers scored five runs in the fourth inning of Monday’s game, and it was enough to carry them to victory.

Braves vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler

First pitch: 10: 10 pm E.T

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -150, Braves +130

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.