Phillies vs. Rockies: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies square off on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 8:40 pm ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Gibson (1-1) will take the ball for the Phillies against Kyle Freeland(0-2).

Philly (4-7) has gotten off to a rough start this season and entered Tuesday’s contest having lost four out of its last five games. Phillies pitchers have a combined era of 5.02, and it’s a big part of their struggles. Free-agent signing Nick Castellanos has been a bright spot for the team, hitting .293 with 12 hits and two home runs on the season.

Colorado (7-3) has played well so far this season, having won three of their last five games and averaging five runs per game over that stretch. The Rockies took game one of the series 4-1, behind a strong performance from the pitching staff. Chad Kuhl got the start, scattering two hits and no runs over six innings.

Phillies vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Kyle Gibson vs. Kyle Freeland

First pitch: 8:40 pm ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia +

Rockies local broadcast: SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Philadelphia -130, Colorado +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Colorado +110

Colorado enters Tuesday’s matchup playing a lot better than Philadelphia with their offense clicking right now. The Rockies are hitting .280 at home this season with nine home runs. Coors field is a true Homefield advantage and is enough here against a struggling Phillies team.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson, over 5.5 hits -165

Gibson has faced the Rockies once in his career, and he allowed seven hits in that game. Also, the Rockies are averaging nine hits per game at home this season. Take the over in Gibson hits.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.