Angels vs. Astros: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros square off on Tuesday with the first pitch set for 8:10 pm ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Astros starter Framber Valdez will get step on the hell for the Astros against Patrick Sandoval for the Angels.

The Angels (6-5) are 3-2 in their last five games, including an 8-3 loss on Monday in the series opener. The Angels tied the game at two in the top of the second inning, but the offense was only able to muster up one run in the final seven innings of the game. Star Shohei Ohtani is hitting .318 with three home runs in his last five games.

The Astros are 2-3 in their last five games. The offense has been in a bit of a slump as they’re averaging about three runs per game over the five-game stretch. Houston’s offense woke up in their season home opener against Los Angeles scoring eight runs. Yordan Alvarez hit two home runs in Monday’s game and has three on the season.

Angels vs. Astros

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 8:10pm ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SW

Astros local broadcast: SportsNet SW

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Houston -150, Angels +130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Houston -150

Valdez has been good against the Angels lifetime with a 7-3 record, a 3.60 era, and 66 strikeouts. In his first start against the Angels this season, he went 6.2 innings striking out six. The Astros bats came alive in the Mondays game, so it should keep up at home.

Framber Valdez, over 4.5 strikeouts (-175)

Valdez has had at least six strikeouts in four of his last five starts against the Angels. The lefty has been successful against the halos in his career, and it should continue tonight take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.