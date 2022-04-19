Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The starting pitching matchup will feature Yusei Kikuchi making his second appearance as a Blue Jay and going up against Red Sox Opening Day starter Nathan Eovaldi.

The Blue Jays (6-4) have alternated wins and losses over their previous nine games. They took two of three from the Oakland A’s at home over the weekend. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are all tied for the team lead in hits (11). Entering Monday night, Vlad is tied with the Rockies’ C.J. Cron for the most home runs in MLB (five).

The Red Sox (5-5) just split a four-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins, losing Monday’s finale, 8-3. Third baseman Rafael Devers is batting .349 so far and has a 14-game hitting streak dating back to last season. It’s the longest active hitting streak in the Majors. Outfielder Alex Verdugo currently leads Boston in extra-base hits (five), HRs (three) and RBIs (eight).

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Nathan Eovaldi

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: BOS -145, TOR +125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Boston -145

It’s obviously a very small sample size, but it’s impossible to trust Kikuchi right now. He has given up an outrageous 75 percent hard-hit rate, the second-highest percentage among MLB starters with double-digit batted ball events this year. And the last time Eovaldi faced the Jays at Fenway — June 14, 2021 —, he tossed 6.2 shutout innings.

Player prop pick: Nathan Eovaldi over 5.5 strikeouts (-135)

Eovaldi takes on the Blue Jays for the first time in the 2022 season. Through two starts he has pitched in 10 innings striking out 13 over two games. Eovaldi has at least six strikeouts in each start this season. The Toronto lineup is dangerous, but Eovaldi has looked great with his plus-fastball to start the year. Six strikeouts is achievable for him in this one.

