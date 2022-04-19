Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup will feature Yankees ace Gerrit Cole facing off against Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander.

The Yankees (5-5) are reeling a little bit after losing a series to the Baltimore Orioles, which included getting shut out by the O’s for the first time since 2016 on Sunday. They haven’t scored more than six runs in a game this season and have been held to four or fewer runs in eight of their 10 contests. Sluggers Aaron Judge, Josh Donaldson and Joey Gallo have combined for only two homers and four RBIs so far.

The Tigers (4-5) are coming off of a series win on the road over the Kansas City Royals. Outfielder Austin Meadows, traded to Detroit a few days before the season began, is off to a strong start with 10 hits in 24 at-bats. This series might also contain some major history as designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is only five hits away from 3,000. Once he reaches that plateau, he’ll become only the seventh player in Major League history with at least 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Yankees vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Tyler Alexander

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: NYY -220, DET +180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -220

Although Cole has been far from untouchable since MLB’s crackdown on “sticky stuff” last summer, he is still one of the best pitchers in the sport. It’s hard to bet against him in almost any matchup. Conversely, Alexander, a soft-tossing lefty, might have a lot of trouble with the Yankees’ righty-dominant lineup.

Player prop pick: Giancarlo Stanton Over 0.5 hits (-220)

Stanton is hitting .263 to start the year. While he is coming off an O-fer day at the plate against the Baltimore Orioles, Stanton has a favorable matchup on Tuesday against the Tigers. Alexander is a lefty that pitched 5.1 innings giving up five hits and three earned runs in his first start. Look for Stanton to get back into the hit column on Tuesday.

