Giants vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will give the ball to Alex Wood, while the Mets will have Tylor Megill on the mound, who has pitched well in his first two starts.

The Mets (7-3) have been one of the best teams in the National League to start the season as they won four out of their last five games. New York recently took two out of three games from the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Veteran shortstop Francisco Lindor is tied for the team-lead in home runs with three, while also hitting .273 with seven RBI. Pete Alonso is also off to a solid start, hitting .231 with three home runs and 14 RBI.

The Giants (7-2) are picking up where they left off last season under manager Gabe Kapler. San Francisco is currently on a five-game winning streak after completing a three-game sweep over the Cleveland Guardians. Veteran first baseman Brandon Belt is hitting .345 at the plate, with three home runs and seven RBI.

Giants vs. Mets

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Tylor Megill

First pitch: 3:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports BayArea

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Giants +100, Mets -120

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Mets -120

In the first game of a doubleheader today, we got the Giants running out Alex Wood and the Mets going with Tylor Megill. The 34-year-old Wood pitched well in his debut, striking out 10 and only allowing four hits, two earned runs in 4.0 innings pitched. The Giants defeated the San Diego Padres 13-2. The veteran pitcher will try to duplicate that effort against New York, who is playing well, hitting .253 at the plate and averaging 5.1 runs per game.

Meanwhile, Megill is looking like an All-Star pitcher through his two starts of the season. The 26-year-old has not surrendered an earned run in 10.1 innings pitched. He’s dialed up 11 strikeouts, including throwing six in his last start against Philadelphia. Megill should be able to have similar success against the Giants, who are averaging 4.78 runs per game and 9.56 strikeouts per game. The Mets have the slight advantage on the mound and the better offense to steal Game 1.

Player prop pick: Tylor Megill over 5.5 strikeouts (-125)

Megill has a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are averaging 9.56 strikeouts per game, which is 25th in the majors. The 6-foot-7 starter has struck out six Nationals in his first start and five Phillies in his second start. When Megill faced San Fran twice last season, he recorded six and five strikeouts, respectively.

