Braves vs. Dodgers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 3:10 p.m. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tony Gonsolin will get the ball for the Dodgers and Charlie Morton will be on the mound for Atlanta.

LA has started the season red-hot, as many would have suspected, tearing off seven wins in a row before falling Tuesday night. The Dodgers have been consistently at the top of the class in the National League for a few years now. The addition of Freddie Freeman in the offseason only made this team more powerful. He’s hitting close to .300 on the season and notched his first-long ball of the year against his former team on Monday night.

The Braves, who are the reigning World Series champions, have struggled a bit more than many would have expected after winning it all a season ago. They sit below .500 on the season and have won just four of their last 10 games. They’re still without one of their best players in Ronald Acuna Jr. after his season-ending injury late last season, but there’s no exact timetable on when he’ll arrive back in the Majors. But Freeman’s replacement, Matt Olson, has been fantastic for Atlanta. He’s hitting .413 with seven extrabase hits, including two home runs, on the year.

Pitchers: Gonsolin vs. Morton

First pitch:3:10 p.m. EST

ATL local broadcast: Bally Sports South

LAD local broadcast:Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: LAD: -130, ATL: +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: LAD -130

The Braves are a potent lineup that have the potential to breakout of their funk any day now, but it’s tough to see that happening against the Dodgers. Gonsolin has been great in limited work this season, throwing less than 5 innings each appearance, but he’s allowed just one earned run in that span. Morton struggled against a really good Padres offense his last time out, allowing five earned runs in as many innings in a loss.

Player prop pick: Gonsolin, under 4.5 strikeouts (-125)

The Braves strike out a decent amount, an average of 8.85 times per game. But Gonsolin isn’t going to go deep into the game today and he only has five strikeouts on the season, never getting more than three in any one appearance. Don’t think that number will explode today against a solid Braves lineup

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.