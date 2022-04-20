Reds vs. Padres: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. The game takes place at Petco in San Diego, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. MacKenzie Gore will be on the hill for San Deigo as he makes his second-career appearance, while Vladimir Gutiérrez will be looking for his first win of the season for Cincy.

The Padres are playing well to start the season, accumulating an 8-5 record through the first 13 games of the year, including three straight wins. They’ve won the first two games of this series quite easily, with a combined score of 10-3. Manny Machado is leading the charge for SD, hitting three long balls on the year and keeping his average well above the .300 mark through the first two weeks.

The Reds have had a difficult time finding a groove to start the season. They’ve won just two games and have lost eight in a row heading into this one. None of their starting pitchers have an ERA below 4, with all but one of them having an ERA over 5. Gutiérrez is among the best performers in the rotation, giving up five earned runs in 8.1 innings pitched. The offense has a combined batting average of .178, which is good for 14th in the National League. The Reds rank either 14th or last in every major statistical category at the plate in the NL.

Pitchers: Vladimir Gutiérrez vs. MacKenzie Gore

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. EST

CIN local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

SDP local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: CIN: +175, SD: -210

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: San Diego -210

This seems like as easy of a ML pick that bettors can make today. The Reds haven’t given anybody any reason to have confidence in them so far and the Padres are on a bit of a tear recently. SD has won the first two contests in this series easily and that should continue today.

Player prop pick: Joey Votto, over 0.5 home runs (+450)

Votto is nearing 40 years old and obviously isn’t smashing the ball like he used to. But Gore is making just his second appearance the Major League level, so don’t be shocked if the old vet sees a small mistake and makes the rookie pay for it.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.