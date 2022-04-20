White Sox vs. Guardians: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians square off in a doubleheader Wednesday with first pitch of the second game set for 6:10 p.m. ET The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The White Sox will send Jimmy Lambert (0-1, 6.00 ERA) to the mound while Triston McKenzie (0-1, 2.57 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Guardians.

The White Sox are 6-3 ahead of Wednesday’s first game of the doubleheader. Early injuries to Lance Lynn, Garrett Crochet and Yoan Moncada have delayed the hype that this team had amassed in the preseason. They have benefitted from some easier series to start the year with McKenzie being a good test for the team. Lambert is making his second start of the year and in his first, he pitched three innings and gave up two hits and two earned runs.

The Guardians swept the Cincinnati Reds in a two-game series but then were on the wrong side of a sweep by the San Francisco Giants. The AL Central seems very wishy-washy with all of its teams starting on rollercoasters and having up and down performances. Jose Ramirez has started hot as expected with shortstop Owen Miller and center fielder Steven Kwan having unexpected good starts to their season. McKenzie has upside in this game if he can get some run support.

Pitchers: Jimmy Lambert vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Chicago +105, Cleveland -125

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cleveland -125

This pick comes down to the pitching matchups. Each team has pros and cons to their lineup with the talent edge probably leaning towards the White Sox. McKenzie has pitched in two games this year with one start and one appearance as a reliever. He has tallied seven innings giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven. Lambert had a rough outing in his first start of the year and I think McKenzie has more upside in this game.

Player prop pick: Steven Kwan over 0.5 hits (-235)

Kwan went 5-5 on April 10th and hasn’t been able to tally a multi-hit game since. In fact, he is 0-11 in his last three games. With that being said, he has a great matchup against Lambert and should be able to get back into the hit column.

