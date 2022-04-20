Giants vs. Mets: What TV channel is the game on Wednesday, live stream, picks & predictions

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets square off on Wednesday, April 20th with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will have Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.50 ERA) on the mound while Chris Bassitt (2-0, 0.75 ERA) gets the starting nod for the Mets. This is the third game of their four-game series and they are coming off of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Giants have gotten off to a hot start in the 2022 season. Before coming to New York, they were 7-2 on the backs of standout starting pitching performances. One of their solid starters is Rodon who has looked great in his first two starts. So far, he has pitched 12 innings and has given up five hits and two earned runs while striking out 21 batters. First baseman Brandon Belt has been off to a hot start hitting .303 over eight games.

The Mets have won each of their series in the early part of the season. Even with an injury to star pitcher Jacob deGrom, New York is seeing the rest of their rotation step up. One such pitcher has been new-Met Chris Bassitt. He was acquired prior to the season and has pitched in two games so far. Bassitt has pitched 12 innings and has given up five hits with one earned run while striking out 14 batters. Francisco Lindor knocked a walk-off in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and is hitting .289 with nine RBIs so far in the season.

Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: San Francisco -120, New York +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick via DraftKings Sportsbook: San Francisco -120

The Giants' bats haven’t caught up fully to the success of their starting rotation. That being said, Rodon has looked like the best free agent signing off the offseason through two starts. There are some tough right-handed hitters in the Mets lineup, but Rodon has looked like he can compete against anyone. Throw in a few mistake pitches from Bassitt like he used to make in Oakland and San Francisco can take this one.

Player prop pick: Carlos Rodon over 7.5 strikeouts

This will be Rodon’s toughest outing of the season facing a tough Mets lineup. He has looked like he has turned his career around in the last two years and a solid performance here could solidify that. He has at least nine strikeouts in both starts so a good outing here could likely net him eight.

