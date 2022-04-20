Pirates vs. Brewers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 1:40 p.m. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch Keller will toe the rubber for Pittsburgh in search of his first win on the season, while Milwaukee will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff.

The Pirates head into this game having already lost the first two matchups in this series. They lost by three or more runs in each of those games and have scored just a combined total of three runs over those 18 innings of work. Keller probably won’t inspire much confidence in Bucs fans, either. He’s allowed eight earned runs in just 7.2 innings pitched this season.

The Brewers are in the opposite boat and seem to be hitting a nice groove after a shaky first few games of 2022. They’ve won seven of their last 10 games and Woodruff got back on track last time out (three hits in five innings, no runs allowed) after a tough first appearance of the season where he gave up 7 earned runs in just 3.2 innings. Outfielder Christian Yelich seems to be heating up after a slow start to the season. In the opening game of the Pittsburgh series, he hit a double and a home run and drove in four runs.

Pitchers: Keller vs. Woodruff

Moneyline odds: Mil: -255, Pit: +2-5

Moneyline pick:Milwaukee -255

The Pirates aren’t doing much to give bettors hope on either the offensive side of the plate or with the pitching staff. On the other hand, Milwaukee seems to be coming into its own, outscoring the Bucs 11-3 over the last two games. The Brewers are the obvious choice here.

Player prop pick:Christian Yelich HR: Over 0.5 (+600)

Everybody knows Yelich has the power and skill to start cranking them over the fence anytime now. He got his first homer of the season on Monday and this could be the perfect chance to add to that total against a team and pitcher who are struggling.

