Diamondbacks vs. Nationals: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Washington Nationals square off on Wednesday, April 20th with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the starting nod for Arizona while Washington will send Erick Fedde (1-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound.

The Diamondbacks (3-8) lost both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader and have lost three games in a row. They haven’t scored more than five runs in a game yet this season and aren’t doing much in the way of inspiring fear in opposing pitchers or teams. First baseman Seth Beer leads the team with 11 hits through 10 games. Kelly has been a solid starter for Arizona, but this won’t be an easy game for him.

The Nationals (6-7) typically struggle with left-handed pitching but were able to nab two wins against the Diamondbacks’ lefty starters on Tuesday. Even more impressive is that they were able to win both games with Juan Soto going a combined 0-6. First baseman Josh Bell is crushing the ball to start the year and has 16 hits in 47 at-bats. Fedde has given up two earned runs in each of his starts this year so he will look for a better outing against the Diamondbacks.

Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Erick Fedde

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Arizona +110, Washington -130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Washington -130

Juan Soto isn’t going hitless in this series. He isn’t as good when facing lefties, but now he gets a right-hander on the mound in Kelly. This pick isn’t even due to the Nats being that good, it’s that the Diamondbacks just seem to find a new way to lose each game. Their lineup isn’t on fire and the Nats are getting great performances from their lineup even when Soto struggles. Season-long, Washington doesn't have high hopes, but they should win this game.

Player prop pick: Juan Soto over 0.5 hits (-220)

Soto has gone 0-9 in his last three games at the plate. Kelly has been solid for the Diamondbacks, but Soto is going to come away with a hit in this game. While he is due for a hit, he is also due for a home run, but for this player prop, you should make practically free money and bet that Soto registers a base knock.

