Guardians score nine runs without recording an out in second inning vs. White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians are playing a doubleheader today, so it’s going to be a long day of baseball in Cleveland.

For the White Sox, the day was already too long after the second inning of Game 1. That’s when the Guardians strung together an incredible turn at bat, one that saw every player in their starting lineup score before an out was recorded.

The Guardians began the bottom of the second inning with a 1-0 lead. And then...

Gabriel Arias reached on a Tim Anderson error.

Oscar Mercado singled.

Austin Hedges singled.

Myles Straw singled, one RBI.

Ernie Clement singled, one RBI.

Jose Ramirez — grand slam.

JOSE RAMIREZ GRAND SLAM



Guardians (-160 ML) have a 7-0 lead!pic.twitter.com/2FgdGBeLq4 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 20, 2022

We’re only 10 games into this season, and Ramirez, the reigning AL Player of the Week, already has two grand slams and 19 RBIs.

Anyway, I digress, because Cleveland wasn’t done with its damage against hapless White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel.

Franmil Reyes singled.

After a wild pitch, Amed Rosario singled.

Josh Naylor singled, RBI.

Gabriel Arias reached on a Tim Anderson error (again), RBI.

Oscar Mercado singled, RBI.

Finally, mercifully, Keuchel is taken out of the game. He faced 11 men in the inning and retired none of them.

The next pitcher induced a double-play ball followed by a groundout to end the inning.

In total: Nine runs (seven earned), nine hits, including a grand slam, two Tim Anderson errors, and one historic half inning: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Guardians became the first team to have its first nine batters score in an inning since May 7, 2009, when the first 12 Red Sox scored in the sixth inning against, coincidentally, Cleveland.

And again, this is in the first game of a doubleheader. There is plenty of time left for more history today from Progressive Field. And for the White Sox, there’s nowhere to go but up.