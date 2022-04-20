Shohei Ohtani loses perfect game in sixth against Astros

UPDATE: Ohtani has lost his perfect game and no-hit bid on a two-out single by catcher Jason Castro in the bottom of the sixth inning. He is still having a great game with 12 strikeouts on 79 pitches.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani is perfect through five innings against the Houston Astros. He has 11 strikeouts on 60 pitches in an incredibly efficient start to his outing.

With the new rules that the MLB adopted in the 2022 season, Ohtani is able to be used as a hitter while he pitches. The do-it-all Ohtani is currently 2-3 in the game with a two-RBI double. At this point in the game, he’s out-hitting his opponent and doing everything he can to win this one for the Angels.

If Ohtani is able to keep this up, he will further cement his place in Angels' franchise history. The franchise has had 11 no-hitters, but only one perfect game. Mike Witt was perfect on September 30th, 1984. The last Angels no-hitter was a combined no-hitter on July 12, 2019, when Taylor Cole and Felix Pena achieved the feat while honoring teammate Tyler Skaggs who had recently passed away.