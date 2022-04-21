Yankees vs. Tigers: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Thursday’s game

The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Yankees will send Jordan Montgomery to the mound, while the Tigers will start Michael Pineda.

The Yankees (7-5) are looking to pick up the three-game sweep after defeating Detroit 5-3 on Wednesday. New York’s offense has picked up, scoring nine runs in the last two games after being shutout 5-0 by the Baltimore Orioles last Sunday. Veteran second baseman D.J. LeMahieu is one of those players that the Tigers must keep off base today. He’s hitting .375 with one home run, four RBI, and has a seven-game hitting streak.

The Tigers (4-7) enter today’s series finale on a three-game losing streak. Detroit has not played well at home this season with a record of 2-6. Their last win at Comerica Park on the young season happened on April 11 against the Boston Red Sox. Miguel Cabrera will look to give Detroit’s offense a spark today as he’s hitting .333 with three RBI and two doubles this season.

Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery vs. Michael Pineda

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Yankees -155, Tigers +135

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Yankees -155

The Yankees will hope to pick up the three-game sweep today with Montgomery on the mound. The veteran starting pitcher has a 3.24 ERA in two starts this season. After a rough first start against the Boston Red Sox, Montgomery bounced back against the Orioles last week. He only gave up three hits, zero earned runs, two walks, and struck out two in 5.0 innings pitched. If Montgomery received any support, he might’ve picked up the win, but the Yankees lost 2-0.

Meanwhile, Pineda will be making his regular-season debut for the Tigers. Last season with the Minnesota Twins, he was 9-8 with an ERA of 3.62 in 22 games (21 starts). The 33-year-old will likely only pitch between 4-5 innings today, which could bode well for the Yankees. New York’s offense hasn’t been firing on all cylinders, but they have enough to get the win today.

Player prop pick: D.J. LeMahieu over 1.5 total bases (+125)

With the rate LeMahieu is getting on base, it’s not a bad idea to check out his total bases prop for today’s game. As previously mentioned, he currently has a seven-game hitting streak. The veteran second baseman has gone over 1.5 total bases in three out of those seven games. But he also has good career numbers against Pineda, hitting .500 with an RBI in six at-bats.

