Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kevin Gausman will be on the mound for the Blue Jays, while Tanner Houck will get the ball for the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays (7-5) are looking for the series win today after defeating the Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday. Heading into this series against Boston, Toronto won two out of three games over the Oakland Athletics at home last weekend. When it comes to the Jays, one player you always have to watch out for is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero Jr. is hitting .302 with a team-high five home runs and 10 RBI.

The Red Sox (6-6) are looking for their first series win at home after getting the split earlier this week against Minnesota Twins. The Red Sox’s offense hasn’t hit its stride yet this year, only hitting .232. However, Alex Verdugo is leading Boston with three home runs, eight RBI, and slugging .325.

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Tanner Houck

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Red Sox +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -120

The Blue Jays are hoping that Gausman can build off of his last start against the New York Yankees. The veteran starting pitcher allowed six hits, two earned runs, and recorded nine strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. On the season, Gausman has an ERA of 4.22 through his first two starts. Toronto’s offense is averaging four runs per game in their last five games and hitting .251 on the season.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will lean on Houck, who is 1-0 with an ERA of 3.00 in two starts. In his last start against the Twins, the 25-year-old allowed two hits, three walks, but had four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. Walks have been one of Houck’s issues to start the year with six through the first two starts. The young starter pitched against the Blue Jays twice last season and recorded an ERA of 2.35. As the moneyline dictates, it’s going to be a close game between these two AL East foes. However, Gausman should be able to keep the Sox’s offense at bay.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

In his first two starts this season, Gausman has gone over 6.5 strikeouts once, which was last week against the New York Yankees (nine strikeouts in 5.2 IP). He’ll now go up against the Red Sox, who are averaging 8.25 strikeouts per game and 8.17 strikeouts per game at home this season. He does not need to go seven innings to do it and the Red Sox’s offense is struggling to score runs.

