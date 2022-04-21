Orioles vs. Athletics: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland A’s square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:37 p.m. The game takes place at RingCentral in Oakland, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Orioles will have Taylor Wells on the mound for the series finale, while the Athletics will start Paul Blackburn.

The Orioles (4-8) snapped their two-game losing skid with a 1-0 shutout win on Wednesday night. It was Baltimore’s first win on the road this season after losing the previous five. If the O’s want to make it two-straight, they’ll need the bat of Anthony Santander. The 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .297 with one home run, one RBI, but had a team-high 10 walks.

The Athletics (7-6) could not muster a single run in last night’s game against the O’s, but they still have a competent offense. Oakland is hitting .219 at the plate and averaging 4.62 runs per game, which is good for eighth in the majors. Tony Kemp is someone to keep an eye on as he’s hitting .293 with two RBI, two stolen bases, and eight walks. He does a little bit of everything on the field and can wreak havoc on the base pads.

Pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Paul Blackburn

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Orioles +110, Athletics -130

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Athletics -130

The Orioles have the worst scoring offense in the majors right now, only averaging two runs per game. They won on Wednesday night 1-0 over the A’s, but there won’t be many games that they can win like that. Baltimore will have to go up against Blackburn, who has pitched well this season with an ERA of 1.80 through two starts. He shouldn’t have any issues facing the O’s, who are only hitting .209 at the plate this season.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Athletics should be able to scratch some runs across the plate against Wells. Wells owns an ERA of 6.35 through two starts this season and hasn’t made it past the fifth inning yet. Oakland’s offense only needs to score three runs to secure the win.

Player prop pick: Paul Blackburn over 3.5 strikeouts (-105)

If the Athletics come away with the series win, it will be because of Blackburn. The 28-year-old has turned the page on last season and has started off 2022 pitching well. He has put up 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched, which is not bad. Blackburn has gone over 3.5 strikeouts once this season and had three in his last start against Toronto. The Orioles are averaging 10.42 strikeouts per game, which is the worst in the majors. Take Blackburn to get it done.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.