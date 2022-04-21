Giants vs. Mets: What TV channel, how to watch online via live stream

ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Mets with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. at CitiField in Queens, NY. Anthony DeSclafani and Carlos Carrasco will take the mound for the two teams.

This is the fourth and final game of the first series between these two teams this season. The Mets claimed both halves of a double-header on Tuesday, winning 5-4 in ten innings and then 3-1. The Giants bounced back to claim Wednesday’s game 5-2. San Francisco looks to split the series in the getaway day game.

The Giants are currently 8-4 and tied with the Rockies and Padres a game back of the Dodgers. The Mets are 9-4 and hold a 3.5-game lead on the Nationals and Braves.

Pitchers: Anthony DeSclafani vs Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+

Moneyline odds: Mets -135, Giants +115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this MLB matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.