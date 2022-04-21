Pirates vs. Cubs: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. A couple of rather inexperienced right-handers are scheduled to be on the mound as the Pirates’ Bryse Wilson (25 career MLB starts) will face the Cubs’ Mark Leiter Jr. (one career MLB start)

The Pirates (5-7) are coming off of getting swept in their three-game series versus the Brewers. Pittsburgh scored five runs in those three games and have scored 45 runs through 12 games. Franchise cornerstone, Ke’Bryan Hayes, who signed an eight-year, $70 million extension last week, has been pulling his weight in the lineup. He has a team-best .326 average with four doubles and two steals through 12 games.

The Cubs (6-6) dropped two of three games in its midweek home series against the Rays. The teams was hammered 8-2 yesterday in a game that was called off after six innings due to rain. Chicago has struggled at the plate in home games so far, collectively batting .218 at Wrigley Field vs. .300 on the road.

Pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Mark Leiter Jr.

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: CHC -130, PIT +110

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Cubs -130

Both of these starters have not done well for themselves out the gate but we’ll lean on Leiter to right the ship before Wilson. Take the moneyline with the home team here at Wrigley Field.

Player prop pick: Seiya Suzuki Over 1.5 total bases (+135)

Suzuki has reached base in all of his appearances this year and stands to do more damage against the struggling Pirates. He should be able to get at least two total bases in tonight’s matchup.

