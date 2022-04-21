Yankees intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera on cusp of 3,000th hit, immediately pay the price

The baseball gods don’t like ugly.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is on the cusp of getting his 3,000th hit and the entire baseball world tuned into Thursday afternoon’s game between the Yankees and Tigers to see the future Hall of Famer potentially check off the milestone.

With two runners on in the bottom of the eighth, Cabrera, who was 0-3 for the afternoon, stepped to the plate with the home crowd at Comerica Park ready to explode. Trailing 1-0, the Yankees denied those very fans of history and pulled off the perfect heel move of intentionally walking Miggy to load the bases.

Aaron Boone has made the — ahem — slightly unpopular decision to intentionally walk Miguel Cabrera as he sits one hit shy of 3,000. The boos are deafening. Whole stadium now chanting “@Yankees suck!” @tigers fans are BIG mad right now. pic.twitter.com/1R98c7iyds — Dawn Klemish (@Sportsgal25) April 21, 2022

Of course, the Yankees are here to win the game and it’s sound strategy. But c’mon, nobody wants to see any of that. Aaron Boone and New York robbed us of a great moment and they immediately paid the price when Austin Meadows slapped a blooper into center field to drive in two runs.

You did this to yourself, Boone.

Miggy will have another crack at No. 3000 when the Tigers host the Rockies tomorrow night.