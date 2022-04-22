Pirates vs. Cubs: What TV channel is the game on, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs square off on Friday, April 22nd with first pitch set for 2:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. It will be a battle of lefties as the Pirates send Jose Quintana (0-1, 3.86 ERA) to the mound with the Cubs countering with Drew Smyly (1-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Pirates (6-7) took the first game of this four-game divisional series 4-3 on Thursday. Coming off a sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh is looking to build some momentum. The power-hitting Daniel Vogelbach sent a ball over the right-field fence in the win and is starting to show why the Pirates brought him in as a free agent. Quintana, a former Cub, has started two games so far this season and this will be his second time facing Chicago. In his first outing against his old team, Quintana pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five hits, one earned run with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Cubs (6-7) enter this one losing three games in a row. The lineup is scoring runs, but the pitching staff is getting absolutely shelled in their outings. The player to watch for the Cubs remains right fielder Seiya Suzuki, but don’t sleep on his teammate Ian Happ. He is hitting .316 with 12 hits, two doubles and six RBIs in 12 games played. Smyly took on the Pirates in his first outing of the season. He went five innings and gave up three hits while striking out one. Smyly has yet to give up a run through two starts.

Pirates vs. Cubs

Pitchers: Jose Quintana vs. Drew Smyly

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Pittsburgh +155, Chicago -180

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Chicago -180

The Cubs were able to give Quintana a loss in their first meeting of the season. Chicago needs a rebound game and they should get it in this one. The lefty Quintana has given up at least five hits in each outing so far this season. If the Cubs’ lineup can give Smyly some run support, they will get back into the win column here.

Player prop pick: Seiya Suzuki Over 0.5 hits (-245)

Suzuki is 0-7 over his last three games and is in the midst of his first career slump. When he took on Quintana earlier this season, Suzuki went 2-4 with two home runs in the game. With the Cubs looking to get off their losing streak, Suzuki will end his cold streak and tally a hit.

