Guardians vs. Yankees: What TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, NY and will only be available on local TV or through either an MLB.tv or Amazon Prime subscription. The Guardians’ starter will be Eli Morgan (1-0, 4.50 ERA). The Yankees will send right-hander Jameson Taillon to the mound.

The Guardians (7-5) just finished off a sweep of the White Sox in which they outscored Chicago, 19-5. Following Thursday’s win, Cleveland now has a +25 run differential, the best in the American League. Third baseman Jose Ramirez has been one of the very best players in the early going this season; he has an MLB-best 20 RBIs, and his 1.302 OPS is tops in the American League

The Yankees are off to an up-and-down start, mainly because their offense has left a lot to be desired. Including Thursday’s 3-0 defeat to the Tigers, the Yanks have been shut out in three of their first 13 games — a franchise first since 1912 — and have scored just 39 runs. That’s the fewest runs the Yankees have scored through that many games since 1972. It’s the pitching staff that has kept the Bronx Bombers afloat; New York’s arms own a 2.58 ERA.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Eli Morgan vs. Jameson Taillon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Yankees local broadcast: Amazon Prime Video

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Cleveland +170, New York -200

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: New York Yankees -200

Part of this pick goes with the Guardians not announcing who the starter is at the time of this writing. Cal Quantrill is up in the rotation, but they are seeing if he can clear COVID-19 protocols. If he can’t, Cleveland may either make today a bullpen today or call up a minor league for a spot-start. In either case, this benefits the Yankees lineup. Even though they are hitting .220 as a team, a pitcher surprised by a start today presents an easy target for them.

Player prop pick: DJ LeMahieu over 0.5 hits (-225)

LeMahieu is riding an eight-game hit streak after starting the year 1-10. The Guardians will be giving Morgan a spot start and he has worked as a reliever this season. LeMahieu has a good matchup both against Morgan and if the Guardians turn to their pen early.

