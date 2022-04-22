Brewers vs. Phillies: What TV channel, how to watch a live stream, picks & predictions for Friday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Freddy Peralta (0-1, 11.57 ERA) takes the mound for the Brew Crew as Ranger Suarez (1-0, 5.87 ERA) will be on the hill for the Phillies.

The Brewers (8-5) have won four games in a row, including a three-game sweep of the Pirates during which Milwaukee gave up a total of five runs. Christian Yelich still hasn’t really gotten started yet, but the Brewers are getting big contributions from unsung batters such as Rowdy Tellez (three homers, .920 OPS).

The Phillies (5-8) had dropped seven of their previous eight games before Wednesday’s 9-6 road win over the Rockies. That featured one of the longest home runs of the season, provided by Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber. He has a team-high four homers so far. Bryce Harper has been uncharacteristically cold to start the season, but Alec Bohm (1.197 OPS in 21 at-bats) and Johan Camargo (.946 OPS in 34 at-bats) have been huge surprises.

Brewers vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Ranger Suarez

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Moneyline odds: Phillies -120, Brewers +100

Picks & predictions

Moneyline pick: Phillies -120

Neither starting pitcher has really lived up to their preseason expectations thus far, but at least Suarez had a decent showing last time out (five innings, two ERs). Peralta, meanwhile, has given up a lot of hard contact through two starts. Overall, he’s allowed 10 hits, nine runs and six walks in just seven innings. The Phillies’ offense was down in the doldrums recently, but after a four-homer showing in their previous game, Peralta may be catching this group at a bad time.

Player prop pick: Nick Castellanos Over 0.5 hits (-175)

Castellanos started the team’s last series in Colorado going 0-8 at the plate. He went three for four in the series finale with a solo home run. Castellanos will take that momentum back home for the first game of this series and will log at least one hit in the return to Philly.

